Alert issued for 74-year-old Mississippi man last seen Saturday afternoon

Mississippi officials have issued a Silver Alert for a 74-year-old Southaven man.

George David Mcgee is described as a Black man around 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with brown hair and green eyes.

Mcgee was last seen at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, in the 5000 block of Airways Boulevard in Desoto County.

He is believed to be in a 1997 white Ford Ranger bearing MS tag DBY3109.

Family members say Mcgee suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding Mcgee’s whereabouts, contact the Southaven Police Department at (662) 393-0228.