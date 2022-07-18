Officials: Female truck driver found dead at Mississippi gas station

Published 1:27 pm Monday, July 18, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Officials are investigating after a female truck driver was found dead at a Mississippi gas station on Sunday.

The deceased body of the Florida woman was discovered at the Pilot gas station in New Albany, according to WTVA News in Tupelo.

The name of the 55-year-old woman has not been released pending notification of family members.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

 

