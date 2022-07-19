Silver Alert issued for Mississippi 22-year-old last seen Saturday morning

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 22-year-old Tallahatchie County woman.

Breanna Massey is described as a white woman around five feet, five inches tall, with blonde hair and green eyes.

On Saturday, July 16, Massey was last seen at 10:40 a.m. walking south in the 90 block of Veterans Memorial Drive in Attala County, wearing a pink and white t-shirt and shorts.

Family members say she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding Massey’s whereabouts, contact the Tallahatchie County Sheriff’s office at (662) 647-5511.