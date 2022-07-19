Police: Intruder shot, killed by homeowner after going on assault spree in Mississippi neighborhood

A suspect is dead after being shot during an attempted assault in southeast Lincoln County.

On Monday, July 19, at approximately 3:50 a.m., Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Katrina Lane. Individuals there reported a suspect had threatened them, but left prior to the deputies’ arrival, according to Sheriff Steve Rushing.

While still at that residence, LCSO received a call of a subject breaking into a home on Topisaw Drive, where he assaulted two males and fled in a vehicle. When deputies arrived at the second location, they discovered that a neighbor at another residence on Topisaw Drive had also been assaulted.

A 911 call came in while deputies were still there, reporting a male subject attempting to break into a home on Reeves Road.

As deputies arrived, they heard gunshots from a nearby residence. At this second Reeves Road home, deputies determined that the suspect had attempted to strike the homeowner with his vehicle. The homeowner discharged his firearm, striking the suspect.

The suspect was transported to King’s Daughters Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers determined that this suspect was the same one involved at all the locations. No Reeves Road homeowners were injured. Two victims from Topisaw Drive locations were treated for various injuries at KDMC.

The suspect’s name is not being released, pending notification of next of kin. The homeowner who shot the suspect has not been charged, and the case will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for presentation to a grand jury, as per procedure, Rushing said.

The investigation is still underway as to any possible motive.