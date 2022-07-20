DNA analysis leads to crack in 19-year-old cold case. Mississippi man arrested on rape, attempted murder charges

Published 6:24 am Wednesday, July 20, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police say that DNA evidence has helped them solve a case that has been unsolved for nearly two decades.

West Point Police have arrested Fredrick Gandy, 52, of West Point, in the January 2003 attack on Nashedra Strong-Clay.

Members of the West Point Police Department joined Strong-Clay at a news conference Tuesday to announce Gandy’s arrest.

Gandy faces charges of rape, attempted murder, attempted robbery and burglary of a dwelling after recent DNA analysis of evidence from the crime pointed to Gandy as Strong-Clay’s attacker.

He is being held in the Clay County Jail on a $950,000 bond.

 

 

