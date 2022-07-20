UPDATE: News sources report woman killed in shooting that involved Mississippi officer. Images from scene show SUV riddled with bullets.

Memphis news sources are reporting that a woman was killed in an officer-involved shooting just south of the city in Horn Lake.

WREG in Memphis reports that witnesses say the shooting happened after a police chase on Goodman Road near Interstate 55 in Horn Lake.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation confirmed the shooting in a news release Wednesday morning.

Memphis news sources report that police were on the scene early Wednesday morning on the busy highway in the Southaven, Horn Lake area in North Mississippi. A large portion of Goodman Road was blocked off.

Images from the scene show a white SUV riddled with bullets.

The shooting reportedly happened after 1 a.m. Wednesday in front of several fast food restaurants on the busy highway.

Witnesses told our photographer on the scene that this started as a police chase that ended on Goodman Road.

MBI said it is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.