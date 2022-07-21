Police: Mississippi teen in critical condition after gun transaction gone wrong turns into shooting at apartment complex

Published 6:36 am Thursday, July 21, 2022

By Mississippi Today

Police say a gun transaction gone wrong has ended with a shooting at a Mississippi apartment complex that has left a teenager in critical condition.

Jackson Police say that the shooting took place Wednesday evening at Pebble Creek Apartments on Manhattan Road in Jackson.

Three people from Bolton reportedly drove to the apartment complex where the shooting occurred.

Markavius Coleman, 27, and  Alexander Watson, 32, and an unidentified third suspect reportedly fired shots at three teenagers, including Laquarries Giles, 17, who had a gun.

Coleman was reportedly carrying an assault rifle.

In the exchange of gunfire, Giles was injured and transported to the hospital where officials say he is in critical condition.

Coleman and Watson were also injured and taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Coleman is being charged as a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm and four counts of aggravated assault. Watson is also being charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

 

 

 

 

 

