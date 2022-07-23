33-year-old man charged with capital murder of Mississippi teen in connection with shootout at apartment complex

A 33-year-old man has been charged with capital murder in the death of a Mississippi teen.

Jackson police arrested Alexander Watson on Friday and charged with capital murder as well as three counts of aggravated assault in connection with the death of Laquarrius Giles, 17.

Giles died after a shootout at a Jackson apartment complex.

Police report that Giles was shot at the Pebble Creek Apartments after three men inside an SUV pulled guns on Giles, who also had a gun on him.

One of the men inside the SUV reportedly had an assault rifle.

Giles died on the scene. Two men inside the SUV — Watson and Markavius Coleman, 27 — were also shot and were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with gunshot wounds after the altercation.

Police said they are still searching for a third suspect who was in the SUV.