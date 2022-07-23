No winning ticket in Mega Millions lottery sends jackpot soaring to $790 million

The Mega Millions jackpot keeps growing after another drawing in the lottery passed Friday without a winning ticket that matched all six numbers.

Friday’s winning numbers were 14, 40, 60, 64, 66, plus the gold Mega Ball 16.

Lottery officials have reported that no winning tickets were purchased matching all of the numbers.

The jackpot in Friday’s drawing was estimated at $630 million — or $388 million in cash.

The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, with an estimated $790 million jackpot or a cash prize estimated at $464.4 million.

If won, that jackpot would be the fourth largest jackpot ever won in a lottery.