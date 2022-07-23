Report: Teen’s death marks 76th homicide in 2022 for Mississippi’s largest city

Published 7:33 am Saturday, July 23, 2022

By The Associated Press

A teen who was shot in a gunfight earlier this week has died, police said.

Laquarries Giles was shot on Wednesday afternoon after being fired upon by Markavius Coleman, 27, and Alexander Watson, 32, WLBT-TV and WAPT-TV reported. He died at a hospital on Thursday. The death marks the 76th homicide in the capital this year, WLBT-TV said.

Coleman, Watson and a third unidentified person shot at Giles and other teenagers from a black SUV at an apartment complex, the news outlets reported. Giles and his companions returned fire, and when police arrived, they found the SUV riddled with bullet holes.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Giles’ mother, Anastasha Nichols, said she was at the hospital with her son from the moment she got off work Wednesday until he passed away.

“This was his senior year. I wanted more than anything to see my child walk across the stage, and I know he had a bright future ahead of him,” Nichols said. “They took my child’s life.”

Coleman and Watson were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with gunshot wounds. Before Giles died, they were being charged with four counts of aggravated assault. Those charges could now be upgraded.

Police said they were searching for a third suspect who was in the SUV, according to WAPT-TV.

More News

Mississippi woman harnesses artistic streak dormant for years

Mississippi Army pilot uses faith to navigate life, career

No winning ticket in Mega Millions lottery sends jackpot soaring to $790 million

Mississippi man to serve life in prison after being found guilty of murder, other charges

Print Article