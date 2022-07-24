Three people killed, two injured in crash on Mississippi interstate involving 18-wheeler

Published 6:37 am Sunday, July 24, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Saturday afternoon crash involving an 18-wheeler.

An official with the Mississippi Highway Patrol reported that the accident happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Interstate 59 near Heidelberg.

The two-vehicle accident involved an 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle.

In the passenger vehicle, three people were killed. Another passenger in the vehicle was injured and transported to a local hospital.

A person in the 18-wheeler was airlifted to a hospital in Hattiesburg.

The crash remains under investigation.

