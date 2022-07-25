Jackson councilman fires back in police pursuit debate between Mississippi city leaders

A Jackson city councilman added his comments to an already heated debate over police pursuits after a chase of Thursday ended when a suspect crashed his truck into a postal truck, killing the mail carrier.

The chase started in Pearl and ended with the fatal crash in Jackson.

Brad Pennington, 32, was killed in the wreck.

In the days following, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba and Pearl Mayor Jake Windham joined a debate over the use of police pursuits and the safety risk police chase pose to innocent bystanders, like Pennington.

Lumumba said police pursuits ‘do not make us safer.’ Windham said he disagrees and that the Pearl Police Department will not change its policy — suggesting that Jackson is being made a safe haven for criminals.

On Sunday, Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes entered the debate.

“Yeah, tell the Mayor I say that’s ****** and he knows it.” said Stokes said. “We’re not a safe haven any more than Pearl is a safe haven for someone. We’re against crime like he is supposed to be against crime. He needs to be apologizing to an innocent family that has lost a loved one.”

Brandon Andrews, 20, of Flowood, is the suspect in the chase and was arrested and charged after the fatal crash.