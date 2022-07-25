Mississippi Lottery: More than $121 million sent to state after more than $432 million in lottery sales

Published 7:03 am Monday, July 25, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Lottery officials announced that more than $121 million was transferred to the state after more than $432 million in sales in the last 12 months.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation completed its final transfer to the state for the fiscal year 2022, bringing the total to $121,570,750.80.

With the funds, $80 million will got to assist with roads and bridges,  and $41,570,750.80 will go to Mississippi’s Education Enhancement fund during FY22.

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month. The first $80 million goes to Mississippi Department of Transportation projects; proceeds exceeding $80 million are earmarked for the Education Enhancement Fund.

All numbers contingent on annual financial audit.

