Mississippi officials issue alert for two missing teens
Published 5:45 am Monday, July 25, 2022
Mississippi officials are on the lookout for two teens who have been missing since Saturday evening.
The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for 17-year-old Danny Seals and 16-year-old Summer Blades.
The two were last seen in a 2007 silver Toyota 4-Runner at Mapco gas station on Highway 72 east in Corinth at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 23
If you have seen them or have any information, please contact the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office at 662-286-5521.