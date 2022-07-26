Nearly 100 pounds of marijuana seized during weekend traffic stop

By Magnolia State Live

Nearly 100 pounds of marijuana were recently seized during an interstate traffic stop.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop F in New Albany recently posted about the seizure on Twitter.

According to the tweet, the MHP drug interdiction team seized the drugs as they were being transported on I-22 Sunday night. The drugs are now off the streets, MHP said.

No other information was released about the seizure.

