Nine-year-old Mississippi boy dies in four-wheeler accident
Published 4:19 pm Tuesday, July 26, 2022
A nine-year-old Mississippi boy died when a four-wheeler flipped and wrecked last week.
Deputies with the Leake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about the accident at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 22.
The accident happened on North Jordon Street in Carthage in Leake County.
Officials believe that the accident occurred when the four-wheeler juped a small hill and flipped over.
The nine-year-old victim who died from injuries from the wreck is from Attala County.