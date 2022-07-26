Ten food establishments received the lowest grade given by Mississippi health inspectors last week. Two had bugs or rodents.

In the third week of July, ten restaurants and eateries received the lowest health inspection grade that the Mississippi Department of Health gives to restaurants, bakeries, school cafeterias and other eating establishments.

The food establishments that received a “C” letter grade between July 17 and July 23 were:

KFC — 1005 Goodman Road, Horn Lake. On July 18, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:

– Toxic Substance Not Properly Identified, Stored and Used

– Insects Rodents and Animals Present

– Plumbing Not Installed with Proper Backflow Devices

The restaurant was issued a ‘B’ in a follow-up inspection on July 19.

– Sewage Waste Water Properly Not Disposed

– Certified manager not present

The restaurant was issued a ‘B’ in a follow-up inspection on July 21.

– Food Found Not Kept in Good Condition Safe And Unadulterated

– Food Contact Surface Not Cleaned and Sanitized

– Failure to Provide Proper Cold Holding Temperatures

The restaurant was issued a ‘B’ in a follow-up inspection on July 22.

– Certified Manager Not Present

– Food Not Kept Separated And Protected

– Food Contact Surface Not Cleaned and Sanitized

– Failure to Provide Proper Cold Holding Temperatures

– Certified Manager Not Present

– Food Not Kept in Good Condition Safe And Unadulterated

– Food Contact Surface Not Cleaned and Sanitized

– Insects Rodents And Animals Present

– Failure to Provide Proper Cold Holding Temperatures

– Plumbing Not Installed With Proper Backflow Devices

The state’s A, B or C rating reflects whether critical violations were found and corrected during regular health inspections of food facilities. The grading system appears in all restaurants, as well as food facilities such as school cafeterias, daycare centers, and cafes and bars where food is sold.

A “B” grade means that critical violations were corrected during the inspection: Critical violations were found, but corrected under the supervision of the inspecting environmentalist. No further corrective actions are required.

A “C” grade means that critical violations have not been corrected: Critical violations were found, but some or all were not corrected during the inspection. The facility will be re-inspected, and all violations must be corrected in a time period not to exceed 10 days. The re-inspection date is posted on the graded report. If violations are not corrected in the specified time, steps are taken to suspend the facility’s permit to operate. A grade of “C” is also given if critical violations are repeated from the last inspection, even if they were corrected at that time.