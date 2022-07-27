Mega BILLION — No winning ticket put’s Friday’s jackpot to over a billion dollars

Published 6:11 am Wednesday, July 27, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

The next Mega Millions winner could be a billionaire.

Officials announced that the grand prize in Friday night’s drawing will be an estimated $1.02 billion after no winning tickets were sold for Tuesday night’s jackpot of $830 million

Officials said that the jackpot is likely to grow as more and more tickets are bought before Friday’s drawing.

The cash option for that pot of gold would be $602.5 million.

The winning numbers from Tuesday night’s drawing were: 29, 63, 66, 7, 60 and a “Mega Ball” of 15.

