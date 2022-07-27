Mississippi mother arrested, accused of running over her 6-year-old child

A Mississippi mother has been charged after she reportedly ran over her own child, struck another individual with her vehicle and then fled the scene.

The incident occurred in Hattiesburg. Keanaw Bradley was later apprehended miles away in Gulfport and transported back to Forrest County.

According to Hattiesburg Police, officers were contacted shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday by a local hospital that was treating a 6-year-old child who had been run over by a vehicle. The incident reportedly happened in the 100 block of Harrell Street.

In the incident, another individual, who has been identified as the child’s father, also received minor injuries in the domestic altercation. Both the child and the child’s father were being treated at a local hospital.

Bradley has been charged with one count of domestic violence-aggravated assault, one count of felony child abuse, and one count felony child neglect in the incident.

Bradley has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.