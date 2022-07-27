Police seek public’s help to locate missing Mississippi 5-year-old

Published 10:21 pm Wednesday, July 27, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police issued a statewide alert Wednesday for a missing 5-year-old girl from Hinds County.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said Skylar Brent, 5, was last seen at approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday near Holly Hill Drive in Jackson.

Brent is approximately 3 feet, 8 inches tall, with brown hair in pony tails and brown eyes.

Police said Brent may be accompanied by her mother.

If you have seen her or know about her whereabouts, call the Jackson Police Department at 601-213-6154.

