Mississippi mom charged with running over own daughter during domestic dispute

Published 9:47 pm Thursday, July 28, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi mother was arrested this week after police say she ran over her own child during a domestic fight.

Hattiesburg Police said they arrested Keanaw Bradley, 25, of Hattiesburg and charged her with domestic violance-aggravated assault, felony child abuse and felony child neglect. She also struck the father of the child with her car. He received only minor injuries, but their child required hospital care, police said.

Police were alerted to the situation by officials with a local hospital who were treating the 6-year-old.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The suspect fled the scene and was arrested later in the day in Gulfport, Mississippi.

More News

Mississippi man arrested in connection with drive-by shooting on rural road

Patti LaBelle, CeeLo Green and Kool & the Gang coming to Mississippi for inaugural Blues and Soul Super Bowl

Mississippi man wanted in South Dakota on felony assault charges arrested

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi sue UMMC employees for defamation

Print Article