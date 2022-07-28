Officials: One man dead, teen arrested after apparent road rage incident on rural Mississippi highway

One person is dead in what appears to be a road rage incident on a rural Mississippi highway.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., witnesses say that shots were fired from a pickup truck traveling north on Highway 25 near the Rankin County/Scott County line. The shots were reportedly fired at another vehicle also traveling north on the same highway.

Soon after, the pickup truck driver reportedly flagged down a nearby law enforcement officer to report that one of the occupants in the truck shot at another vehicle.

Officer launched a search for the vehicle that was shot at and found the victim’s car 200 yards away.

Officials with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office report that the driver — identified as William Nicholas Cardin, 40, of Carthage — was found deceased in the vehicle.

Deputies arrested Cortland Miekell Phlegm, 18, of Ridgeland, at the scene. Phlegm is suspected to be the shooter and will face homicide charges.

Police do not believe that Phlegm and Cardin knew each other.