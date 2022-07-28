‘We see far too many of these cases’ U.S. Attorney hopes 17-year sentence will deter other ‘heinous’ child pornography crimes

A Mississippi man was sentenced today to 17.5 years in prison for the distribution of child sexual abuse materials.

According to court documents, Daniel Blake Coulston, 27, of Southaven, used a minor to produce child sexual abuse material on his cell phone. Coulston admitted to sharing those images with numerous other persons through a social media application.

“We see far too many of these types of cases, and it is our hope that lengthy prison sentences will serve not only to remove guilty individuals from society but will also act as a deterrent against heinous crimes of this nature,” stated U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner.

“Our underage citizens depend upon the adults of the community to protect them. Those who violate the innocence of our youth deteriorate the safety of our society’s future. The FBI maintains a commitment to support our local and DOJ partners in aggressively investigating and preventing harm to minors,” stated Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Parker S. King prosecuted the case