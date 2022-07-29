More than $36,000 in lawn mowers stolen from Mississippi business

Published 4:55 am Friday, July 29, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Police are searching for suspects after more than $36,000 in lawn mowers were stolen from a Mississippi business.

WCBI News in Columbus reports that the lawn mowers were stolen from the Four Seasons Farm and Garden Center on Alabama Street in Columbus.

Officials suspect that the person or persons who stole the equipment have taken the mowers to an out-of-town or out-of-state location.

If you have any information about this theft call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips App.

