Police respond after Mississippi house invasion — two pairs of shoes missing

Published 6:25 am Friday, July 29, 2022

By Vicksburg Post Staff

Mississippi authorities are looking for a suspect who apparently was in the need for a new pair of shoes.

Vicksburg Police report that officers responded to the report of a burglary of a residence on Avenue C in a neighborhood near downtown.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The victim stated someone kicked in the door to the residence and stole two pairs of shoes.

No other information was released by VPD.

The case is currently under investigation.

More News

Two arrested after cops catch couple cutting catalytic converter off car in Mississippi casino parking lot

Mississippi community rallies, raises more than $26,000 for son of mail carrier killed in tragic accident

Watch implosion of 71-year-old Mississippi power plant

Officials: Mississippi 13-year-old shoots girlfriend while filming video

Print Article