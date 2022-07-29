Two arrested after cops catch couple cutting catalytic converter off car in Mississippi casino parking lot

Published 6:41 am Friday, July 29, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Two people have been arrested after being caught cutting a catalytic converter from a car in a Mississippi casino parking lot.

On Wednesday, Vicksburg police officers arrested a Brandon man and Vicksburg woman after they observed them cutting a catalytic converter off a car at the Riverwalk Casino at 1046 Warrenton Road.

Jackson Ray Miller, 27 of Brandon, was charged with grand larceny, felony malicious mischief and possession of burglary tools.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Courtney Danielle Saldana, 29 of Vicksburg, was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.

Both Miller and Saldana are being held without bond until their initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court.

More News

Police respond after Mississippi house invasion — two pairs of shoes missing

Mississippi community rallies, raises more than $26,000 for son of mail carrier killed in tragic accident

Watch implosion of 71-year-old Mississippi power plant

Officials: Mississippi 13-year-old shoots girlfriend while filming video

Print Article