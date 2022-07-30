Man taken into custody after he reportedly holds mother hostage at Mississippi motel

Mississippi authorities detained a man who reportedly held his mother hostage at a Mississippi motel Friday.

WREG in Memphis reports that Nicholas Haddy, 39, had held his 74-year-old mother hostage at the Americas Best Value Inn on Casino Center Drive in Tunica.

Tunica County Sheriff’s Office and the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, among other agencies, responded to the incident shortly before 11 a.m.

Haddy reportedly barricaded himself and his mother in a motel room and threatened to kill his mother and anyone else who came into the room.

Officers with DeSoto County SWAT took Haddy into custody at approximately 1:43 p.m. Haddy’s mother was safely removed from the room and was not harmed during the incident.