Mississippi man drowns in river after riding four-wheelers with friends at night

Published 3:04 pm Saturday, July 30, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man drowned in the Pearl River late Friday after he and friends were riding four-wheelers, a Jackson TV station reported Saturday.

WLBT-TV reports that the body of Gregory Bradley, 55, of Crystal Springs, was recovered at approximately 6 a.m. Saturday.

Copiah County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Bradley was apparently riding four-wheelers with friends at approximately 10 p.m. Friday night when he wound up in the Pearl River.

Exactly how Bradley wound up in the river was under investigation on Saturday, but the TV station reported that foul play was not suspected.

