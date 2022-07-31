Quiet Mississippi neighborhood shocked to find 30 mailboxes, SUV damaged, destroyed by vandals

Published 6:17 am Sunday, July 31, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Federal and state officials are investigating after more than 30 mailboxes and an SUV were severely damaged in one Mississippi neighborhood.

WTVA News in Tupelo reports that the vandalism occurred last week in the Endville community in Pontotoc County.

Residents and postal workers say they were shocked by the extent of the damage. Local residents say they may find an occasional mailbox vandalized but not as many mailboxes that were destroyed in the small North Mississippi community.

Vandalizing a mailbox is a federal crime.

The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s office is gathering surveillance video from the houses that were hit. The U.S Postal Inspectors are also investigating the vandalism for evidence.

 

 

 

