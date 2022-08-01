Reports: Mississippi high school football player dies at practice; high heat may have been factor

Published 9:17 pm Monday, August 1, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi teenager died Monday during his high school football team’s practice, online news sources reported.

The player, a member of the Brandon High School football team, was identified by WLBT-TV as Phillip Laster Jr., 17.

Online news sources said the Rankin County coroner confirmed the death and said he didn’t detect any obvious injuries on the young man, but that his body would be sent to the state medical examiner’s office to detere a cause of death.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Although it’s unclear if the summer heat was a factor in the death, the temperatures in the Brandon area reached the mid-90s on Monday.

More News

Mississippi community college plans to build new performing arts center, athletic arena — needs monetary pledge from local leaders to help

Mississippi man killed after being hit by train

Two of three wanted for Mississippi murder arrested in Florida. Third person still on the loose.

Hearing rescheduled for man accused of murder in case of missing University of Mississippi student

Print Article