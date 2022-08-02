Crop duster pilot killed after crash near interstate in Louisiana

Published 10:12 pm Tuesday, August 2, 2022

By The Associated Press

A crop duster crashed Tuesday onto the ramp of the Cheneyville exit on Interstate-49, killing the pilot, authorities said.

Louisiana State Police said the crash happened about noon, news outlets reported. The National Transportation Safety Board listed the plane as an Air Tractor AT-502.

The name of the pilot, the plane’s sole occupant, has not been released.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The NTSB is investigating with assistance from the Federal Aviation Administration.

More News

Trial delayed for man charged with killing Taiwanese woman; he was tried twice already for allegedly burning Mississippi woman to death

Kidnapped girl chews through restraints, escapes captor, leads police to gruesome discovery inside Alabama home

Airbnb apologizes, removes Mississippi ‘slave cabin’ from listings after being taken to task in viral video

Mississippi community college plans to build new performing arts center, athletic arena — needs monetary pledge from local leaders to help

Print Article