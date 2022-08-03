Back-to-back jackpot winners announced in Match 5 lottery — one person won more than $430,000

Published 11:57 am Wednesday, August 3, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

After 17 successive drawings without a winner, two lucky players won back-to-back in the Mississippi Match Five Lottery, including one person who won more than $430,000.

One lucky player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30, Mississippi Match 5 drawing, which began its roll June 23.

With the prize amount increasing after each drawing, the jackpot reached $431,749.

The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint Mart #48 in Water Valley.

The winner said they enjoy playing Mississippi Match 5, especially when the jackpot reaches $200,000 or more. They always choose the same numbers and typically purchase two tickets for each drawing.

Three days later, the jackpot for the Tuesday, Aug. 2, Mississippi Match 5 was hit by one player matching all five numbers. The $50,000 winning ticket was purchased from Super See Tobacco in Tupelo. The winning numbers were 10-16-20-31-32.

