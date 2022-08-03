Eleven food establishments — including a college concession stand — received the lowest grade given by Mississippi health inspectors last week. Here’s the list.

In the last full week of July, 11 restaurants and eateries received the lowest health inspection grade that the Mississippi Department of Health gives to restaurants, bakeries, school cafeterias and other eating establishments.

The food establishments that received a “C” letter grade between July 24 and July 30 were:

Pace Setter #1053 Deli – 2041 HWY 49, Seminary. On July 28, the restaurant was inspected and cited for the following:

– Certified manager not present

– Food contact surface not cleaned, sanitized

– No person in charge was present, who demonstrates knowledge and performs duty

– No certified manager present

– Hands were not clean and properly washed

– Food contact surface not cleaned, sanitized

– Food not kept a proper cold holding temperatures

– No person in charge was present, who demonstrates knowledge and performs duty

– No certified manager present

– Adequate hand washing facilities not supplied and accessible

– Adequate hand washing facilities not supplied and accessible

– Permit for last inspection was not posted

– Use of bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods

– Food not separated and protected

– Food contact surface not cleaned, sanitized

– Proper date marking and disposition not observed

– Evidence of insects, rodents or animals observed

– Certified manager not present

– Certified manager not present

– Consumer advisory not provided for raw or undercooked foods

The state’s A, B or C rating reflects whether critical violations were found and corrected during regular health inspections of food facilities. The grading system appears in all restaurants, as well as food facilities such as school cafeterias, daycare centers, and cafes and bars where food is sold.

According to the Mississippi Department of Health website, an “A” grade means no critical violations were noted: The facility inspection found no critical violations. Critical violations of the state Food Code are those more likely to lead to food contamination, illness, or other health risk.

A “B” grade means that critical violations were corrected during the inspection: Critical violations were found, but corrected under the supervision of the inspecting environmentalist. No further corrective actions are required.

A “C” grade means that critical violations have not been corrected: Critical violations were found, but some or all were not corrected during the inspection. The facility will be re-inspected, and all violations must be corrected in a time period not to exceed 10 days. The re-inspection date is posted on the graded report. If violations are not corrected in the specified time, steps are taken to suspend the facility’s permit to operate. A grade of “C” is also given if critical violations are repeated from the last inspection, even if they were corrected at that time.