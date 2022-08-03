Mississippi man pulls in 104-pound monster catfish on weekend fishing trip

Published 8:24 am Wednesday, August 3, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

(Facebook post)

A Mississippi man pulled out the catch of a lifetime when he caught a 104-pound catfish this weekend.

Pictures of the catfish were posted on social media showing Brookhaven fisherman Christopher Halley carrying the behemoth in his arms.

….

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

….

The website Dark Horse Press reports that Halley made the catch in Natchez during a weekend fishing trip.  

Halley told Dark Horse Press that he caught the fish on a trot line he put in the Mississippi River Saturday evening. When he woke up from his evening on the boat, Halley said he decided to run the trot lines again Sunday morning. That is when he found the 104-pound monster.

Halley said he has been learning how to fish this summer with his father-in-law David Case and his mother-in-law Sandra Case. He gives credit for the big catch to them and to the Joe Bob Bait Shop in Natchez.

 

 

More News

$9,999 reward offered in 2020 killings of Mississippi teens, assault of police officer. One already indicted, other involved, police say

Two Mississippi teens killed in early morning crash

Official: Suspect identified in last week’s bomb threats at Mississippi colleges and universities

Chemical release from Mississippi plant under investigation. Two people at adjacent business suffer from respiratory distress.

Print Article