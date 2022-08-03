Mississippi man pulls in 104-pound monster catfish on weekend fishing trip

A Mississippi man pulled out the catch of a lifetime when he caught a 104-pound catfish this weekend.

Pictures of the catfish were posted on social media showing Brookhaven fisherman Christopher Halley carrying the behemoth in his arms.

The website Dark Horse Press reports that Halley made the catch in Natchez during a weekend fishing trip.

Halley told Dark Horse Press that he caught the fish on a trot line he put in the Mississippi River Saturday evening. When he woke up from his evening on the boat, Halley said he decided to run the trot lines again Sunday morning. That is when he found the 104-pound monster.

Halley said he has been learning how to fish this summer with his father-in-law David Case and his mother-in-law Sandra Case. He gives credit for the big catch to them and to the Joe Bob Bait Shop in Natchez.