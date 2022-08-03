Mississippi woman killed Tuesday morning in wreck

Published 2:14 pm Wednesday, August 3, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi woman was killed Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday.

Katelyn Baker, 23, was killed when the 2018 GMC Yukon north she was driving on Highway 11 in Pearl River County veered off the road and collided with a tree.

The crash reportedly happened at approximately 9:45 Tuesday morning.

Katelyn Baker died from her injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

