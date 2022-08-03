Woman charged with murder of her five-month-old daughter. Child found unresponsive in her Mississippi home.

Published 11:25 am Wednesday, August 3, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi deputies have charged a woman with first-degree murder in the death of her five-month-old daughter.

Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office report that Brittney Brady, 23, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and two counts of felony child neglect.

Paramedics responded on July 31 to reports of an unresponsive child in a home in the Glendale community.

The female five-month-old was transported to a Hattiesburg hospital and then airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

The child died on Aug. 2.

Two other small children were in Brady’s custody, leading to the two counts of felony child neglect.

 

 

 

 

