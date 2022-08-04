Mississippi Highway Patrol vehicle shot in trooper’s home driveway

A heavy presence of Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers was reported in Vicksburg after a trooper’s patrol car was struck multiple times by bullets while parked in the trooper’s home driveway.

The Vicksburg Police Department responded to a possible burglary in the 200 block of First Avenue Tuesday night that resulted in bullet holes in the patrol car of a Highway Patrol trooper living in the home.

According to Police Chief Penny Jones, contact was made with a Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper upon the arrival of Police Department units. The trooper stated that she had been awakened by shots fired in her driveway.

The trooper found that her patrol unit had been damaged. The rear driver side window had been shattered and the rear passenger side window had a bullet hole in it. Shell casings were recovered at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Mississippi Highway Patrol declined to comment due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. However, a heavy MHP presence was reported throughout the Vicksburg area on Wednesday.

Those with information on the shooting are asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.