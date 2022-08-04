One man is dead after being stabbed multiple times at Mississippi home. Suspect arrested for murder, bond set at $2 million.

One man is dead, and another man has been arrested after reportedly stabbing the victim multiple times at a home on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Christopher Anthony Moore, 42, has been charged with one count of murder. His bond has been set at $2,000,000.

Gulfport Police say the men knew each other and got into an altercation that escalated. The incident reportedly happened at approximately 12:40 p.m. Wednesday on Charles Street in the Northwood Hills neighborhood.

The physical altercation turned deadly when Moore reportedly produced a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.

The victim, who has not been identified pending notification of family members, died shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at a Gulf Coast hospital.

Moore is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.