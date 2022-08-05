Teen charged after bringing loaded gun to Mississippi high school; he said it was for protection against another student

A teenage student was taken into custody Friday morning after bringing a loaded handgun to a south Mississippi campus.

The teen, 15, is a student at Harrison Central High School in Gulfport, WLOX-TV reported.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said the school resource officer received a tip from a teacher that the teen had a weapon about 9 a.m. School officials located the student on campus and found the gun tucked into the teen’s waistband. Police took the student into custody minutes later as he entered the school building.

The student told officials that he brought the handgun for protection from another student, the news station reported.

The juvenile has since been charged as an adult with possession of a weapon on school property. The student is being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. A $10,000 bond was set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner pending his initial court appearance. It was not immediately known whether the teen had an attorney.

Police said they are still conducting interviews related to the incident.