Warrant issued for Mississippi mayor in connection with domestic incident

Published 6:00 am Sunday, August 7, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A warrant has been issued for a Mississippi mayor after his wife filed misdemeanor assault charges in a domestic dispute.

WLBT in Jackson reports that the wife of Magee Mayor Dale Berry filed assault charges after police responded to a call Saturday morning.

Magee Police Chief Shane Little said that he was unaware of the nature of the call, but that the mayor was not at the scene when officers responded to the incident.

Little said a warrant was issued for the mayor on a misdemeanor charge of simple assault domestic after the mayor’s wife pressed charges and an affidavit was filed.

Little said the mayor was out of the city limits and would be arrested when he is back in town. Little said his department has no information as to when the mayor will return, but that his office will uphold the law.

 

 

 

