Driver reports hitting bear cub while traveling Mississippi highway

A Mississippi driver reported hitting a bear cub while traveling on a rural highway this weekend.

Deputies from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report from a driver who said they had hit the animal on Saturday at about 4 p.m. on Highway 465 near Eagle Lake. It occurred while the area was experiencing torrential rain.

Sheriff’s Department units and Lt. Lee Harvey of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks arrived on the scene.

The bear cub was recovered by Harvey and transported to a wildlife rehabilitation expert.

Sheriff Martin Pace said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.