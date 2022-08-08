Mississippi woman killed when motorcycle she was driving collided with vehicle. One other person injured.
Published 10:51 am Monday, August 8, 2022
A Mississippi woman was killed Sunday night when the motorcycle she was riding collided with a vehicle.
Alyssa E. Woods, 29, of Prentiss, was driving at approximately 9 p.m. on Highway 13 in Simpson County when her motorcycle collided with a 2010 Chevrolet HHR.
Woods was fatally injured in the wreck.
A passenger in the Chevrolet was injured and transported to a local hospital with injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.