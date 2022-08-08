Suspected burglar found hiding above celing tiles in Mississippi laundry

Published 6:30 am Monday, August 8, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

When police officers responded to a burglary in progress at a Mississippi laundry, the suspected burglar hopes that officers would not be looking everywhere but up.

Tupelo police officers eventually found the suspected burglar hiding in the ceiling when they arrived at the West Main Laundry at 691 West Main Street when they responded to the call at 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 3.

Markavious Curry, 35, was found hiding in the ceiling panels above the locked security closet.

Curry was arrested without incident, and it was determined that he had a warrant from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Curry was transported to LSO for booking.

On 08-04-2022 Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Weir set bond at $25,000 for Burglary of a Commercial Building. This case will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

