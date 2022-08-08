Victim of early morning crash airlifted to UMMC

Published 5:17 am Monday, August 8, 2022

By Vicksburg Post Staff

A Louisiana woman who was involved in a single-vehicle accident in Vicksburg was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Warren County Sheriff’s Department units responded to a 911 call of a single vehicle accident on Fisher Ferry Road near Amanda Drive at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Responding units found that a southbound 2003 Ford vehicle had left the roadway, resulting in the crash.

The single occupant was a 29-year-old female with a New Orleans, Louisiana address of residence. She sustained significant injuries but they did not appear life-threatening, according to Pace.

Vicksburg Fire Department and Warren County Fire Service responded to the scene. A Vicksburg Fire Department unit transported her to the Vicksburg Municipal Airport on Highway 61 South where she was transported by helicopter to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation at this time.

