Videos of water spout along Mississippi coast go viral

Published 3:00 pm Monday, August 8, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

Videos of a water spout along the Mississippi Gulf Coast caused a brief sensation on the internet Monday afternoon.

WLOX-TV viewers began sending in their recordings of the water spout in Ocean Springs  which occurred at around 10:45 a.m. Monday.

Below are some of the posts that were made on social media:

