Videos of water spout along Mississippi coast go viral

Videos of a water spout along the Mississippi Gulf Coast caused a brief sensation on the internet Monday afternoon.

WLOX-TV viewers began sending in their recordings of the water spout in Ocean Springs which occurred at around 10:45 a.m. Monday.

Below are some of the posts that were made on social media:

Check out this waterspout near Ocean Springs MS! #mswx https://t.co/Tv1g2uVRJu — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 8, 2022

We’re getting reports and pictures of a waterspout near Ocean Springs this morning! Thanks to Melanie Milburn for sending this to us. If you have any photos you’d like to share, you can submit them to our website. https://t.co/hWZCApeug2

@wlox @nwsneworleans #mswx pic.twitter.com/lLfukAMEeM — Meteorologist Taylor Graham (@TaylorGrahamWX) August 8, 2022

