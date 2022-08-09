Officers find stolen firearm when responding to wreck. Mississippi man arrested.

Published 5:10 am Tuesday, August 9, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was arrested Friday after officers responded to a traffic accident and discovered a stolen firearm.

Officers with the Vicksburg Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and John Allen Street at 10:03 p.m. on Friday.

Because a strong odor of marijuana was coming from a 2015 Ford Fusion involved in the accident, the vehicle was searched and a Glock Model 19 handgun that had been reported stolen in Vicksburg was discovered.

Derrick Demby, 19 of Vicksburg, was arrested at the scene and charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Demby appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday before Judge Angela Carpenter and was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $5,000 bond.

