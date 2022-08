Mississippi officials are looking for a man who hasn’t been seen or heard from for three days.

The Wesson Police Department is searching for Tony Taylor, 51.

Police say Taylor lives off of Highway 51 in Wesson and has not been seen or heard from since Aug. 6.

Taylor is about 6’1 and weighs 190 pounds.

If you know his whereabouts, please call 601-643-2211.