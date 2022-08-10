Deputies thwart attempt to break into Mississippi church

Deputies say they thwarted an attempt to burglarize a small town Mississippi church

The attempted burglary was reported on Monday at a church in the Bovina community.

Just after 7 a.m., Warren County Sherriff Martin Pace said, Sheriff Deputies responded to St. Alban’s Episcopal Church on Warriors Trail.

Pace said a suspicious vehicle parked in front of the church was reported, and within minutes, Deputy David Culbertson arrived finding a 2012 Chevrolet Volt sitting in front of the church, running.

On the scene was Sara Mishael Johnson, 28, who lists a Brandon address.

“It was unclear what her motive was, but she had taken a shovel and had tried to pry open one of the doors to the church,” Pace said.

Johnson has been charged with attempted burglary of a church and a misdemeanor drug charge.

Pace said she is currently in the Warren County jail without bond at this time.

Johnson had her initial appearance in court on Tuesday.