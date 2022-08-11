Man steals police patrol car, leads Mississippi law enforcement on two-county pursuit

Published 7:30 am Thursday, August 11, 2022

By Magnolia State Live

A man has been arrested after he reportedly stole a police car and led officers from multiple agencies on a two-county pursuit.

WCBI in Columbus reports that Robert Earl Spradling, 31, was taken into custody.

Officials with the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office report that the incident happened Saturday night in Mantachie.

Spradling reportedly stole a Mantachie Police patrol car when officers responded to a disturbance call on Hodges Drive.

Spradling then led law enforcement on a pursuit that spanned two counties. Deputies deployed spike strips to end the pursuit and take Spradling into custody.

Spradling is charged with grand larceny and felony fleeing. His bond was set at $250,000.

 

 

