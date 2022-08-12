Mississippi woman arrested on fraud charges. More than $184,000 stolen, investigators said. Published 6:12 am Friday, August 12, 2022

A Mississippi woman has been arrested on multiple charges in connection with more than $184,000 in fraudulent funds.

Krysten H. Jones, 37, of Natchez has been arrested and charged with bank fraud, felony theft, forgery, money laundering, identity theft and computer fraud.

On July 21, 2022, detectives with the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana began an investigation into financial crimes, after receiving a report from a local business owner, regarding numerous financial transactions being conducted without authorization.

CPSO posted a news release about the arrest on social media.

During the investigation, detectives discovered evidence that an employee had conducted the illegal transactions, which consisted of funds being transferred between business accounts and then moved to multiple third-party cash applications, CPSO said in the news release. In addition, forged checks were discovered that had been submitted for payment under fraudulent pretenses, along with four separate loans that had been taken out using the owner’s identity.

Based on the evidence recovered, a search warrant was obtained for the employee’s residence and was executed on July 28, 2022, with the assistance of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

As a result of the search, multiple electronic and computer devices were seized, along with financial documents recovered from both inside the residence and from garbage cans.

“At this moment in time, the total amount obtained by way of fraud is over $184,000, however, the investigation remains ongoing with additional evidence recovery likely, pending forensic exams of the devices,” CPSO said in the news release.